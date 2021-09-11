Autumn session gets under way

SHILLONG, Sep 10: The Autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began here on Friday with Forest and Environment Minister, James Sangma, introducing the Meghalaya Forest Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House also paid tributes to several political leaders who have passed away in the last six months.

The session was held with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols wherein thermal screening was conducted of entrants to the Assembly building.

Meanwhile, the entry to Zigzag Road was also barricaded with strong presence of police and traffic personnel.