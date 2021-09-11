Mukul urges ADB to file FIR on Smart Meters scam

Shillong, Sep 10: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that extended $132.8 million to the Smart Meters project in MeECL, to file an FIR against the alleged irregularities in the implementation.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he emphasised that a case must be registered and action taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities as per the relevant provisions of law.

He further observed that the ADB also needs to do everything to give the impression that they are not complicit in the criminal conspiracy. Dr Sangma said the ADB should insulate themselves from the perception that they are not part of the irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the smart meters project.

“Once an FIR is lodged then further investigation can be determined by an independent agency into these alleged irregularities and corruption. The independent agency to probe these allegations should not be perceived to be influenced by the people in authority,” the Leader of the Opposition, who is also the former Chief Minister, stated.

Pointing out that since this is an input which is available before the State specific to an instance of alleged corruption resulting in loss to the State exchequer, the former Chief Minister asserted that the government and the all authorities involved in the implementation of this project must take cognizance of whatever information of corruption is available.

Sangma further pointed out that it is likely that several people are involved in the scam and that criminal conspiracy cannot be ruled out as a result of which these alleged irregularities have been allowed to happen. “It is for this reason I am saying that the concerned authorities including ADB and all other authorities who are responsible for facilitating the funding of this particular project must file an FIR and let the relevant provisions of the law of the land prevail,”.

It may be mentioned that the Delhi based firm Satnam Global Infraprojects Limited who was awarded the contract to implement the Saubhagya scheme is also the beneficiary of the smart meters project funded by the ADB. It is alleged that a top official of the MeECL issued a fake completion certificate to the Delhi based firm for installation of 25,000 Smart Meters across the state. The ADB has objected to the sub-standard quality of the instrument supplied by the firm.