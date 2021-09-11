Probe report to decide action against cops: CM

SHILLONG, Sep 10: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday reiterated that there is no question of taking any action against the policemen, who had carried out the operation at the residence of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, so long as the inquiry is not completed.

“The judicial inquiry is on and until it is completed, there is no question of taking action as it will be unfair. The inquiry will bring facts and when facts come out, we will take a decision,” the CM said.

The Ka Sur ki Nong Mawlai, a conglomerate of 11 organisations from Mawlai area, on Friday morning dumped a set of knives outside the main secretariat gate as a part of its ongoing protest demanding the suspension of the erring cops.

Sangma refused to comment on the action of the group. He said law will take its course.

Asked if he will hold talks with the agitating groups, he said the matter will be examined. He said the government has not discussed anything on the matter.

Thangkhiew’s killing by the police in Mawlai on August 13 had triggered sporadic incidents of violence in Shillong on August 15.

Bid to expand movement

The Sur U Nong Mawlai (Voice of the people of Mawlai) is working towards uniting leaders from across the state to try and pressure the government to suspend the police officials.

Protesting the killing, it had launched a movement demanding the suspension of the guilty police officials but the government has not succumbed to the pressure.

“Now, it is not just the voice of Nong Mawlai people. West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and even Pynursla and other parts like R-Bhoi have extended their support. If the government still continues to invite us to protest, they shall have it,” said Donbok Kharlyngdoh, a leader of the organization after the knives were dumped on Friday.

He said if the government does not accede to the demand, the organisation will mobilise more people for the protest. He said all the stakeholders will hold a joint meeting by the next week to chalk out their future course of actions.

After dumping the knives, the 10-15 protestors started shouting slogans demanding justice and the suspension of the cops. Police and magistrates rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd but they waited as long as the sloganeering and singing of the Khasi anthem “Ri Khasi” continued.

Kharlyngdoh drew the government’s attention to the incident at Langpih in which some Assam Police personnel were suspended for firing upon civilians. He demanded that the Meghalaya government should take a leaf out of Assam government’s book.

Another member of the group, Marbud Dkhar said, “The Meghalaya government is more concerned about the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress. It should instead be worried about the no-confidence motion witnessed among the citizens.”

Dkhar said the protest on Friday was symbolic as it marks the beginning of the autumn session of the Assembly.

Making it clear that they will not rest until the cops are suspended, he said their suspension is imperative for a free and fair probe.