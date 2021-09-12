MLA Sunn cremated

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The mortal remains of Mawphlang MLA Syntar Klas Sunn, fondly known as Bahdeng was cremated at the Lumjingthang, Seng Khasi Marbisu on Saturday.

Sunn passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 infection. He was 62.

He was found to be COVID-19 positive after a rapid antigen test and the MLA was unwell for the past week.

The cremation ritual was carried out in compliance with all the COVID-19 protocols.

People from the area lined up on the road to pay their last respects to Syntar Klas Sunn, who became MLA for the first time in 2018.

Sunn joined active politics after he retired as the Chief Engineer of the PHE department in 2016. He contested the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent and later joined the UDP as the associate member on May 29 that year.

Passionate about football, he owned two local football clubs – Rangdajied United and Nangkiew Irat SC.

The Mawphlang MLA was also the father of national-level footballer Eugenson Lyngdoh who played for East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Condolences poured in from across the state.