Natl Anthem accompanied with Khasi traditional music gives goosebumps to legislators

Shillong, Sep 11: In a first of its kind, noted musician Lamphang Syiemlieh has a given a new twist to the National Anthem by using the traditional instruments as part of the project of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh was the man behind this concept. He had reached out to Syiemlieh in March this year to compose the national anthem exclusively for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The national anthem was played during the first day of the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly session on Friday.

While speaking to The Shillong Times, Syiemlieh said that the Assembly Speaker suggested if the traditional instruments can be used for the National Anthem to give a different touch and feel to it.

Syiemlieh said he was initially unsure if he could pull off this challenge.

“I sought the help of a friend in Parliament to find out the rules and regulations about the national anthem. I wanted to make absolutely sure before accepting the project since I did not want to run into any kind of problem,” the noted musician said.

He decided to go ahead with the project after it was confirmed by his friend that there was no harm in improvising the national anthem whether it be the instruments or the vocals.

According to him, the vocal arrangements can change so long as the lyrics and the original tune are conserved.

Syiemlieh informed that just when he was about to start the work tragedy struck when he lost his mother on August 10 because of which the project was delayed.

“I only had two weeks to work on this project but managed to pull it off since I have very good team of musicians. We have ten vocalists of whom one is from Jaintia Hills. I tried to get a vocalist from Garo Hills but could not manage due to the prevailing situation,” Syiemlieh said.

He also informed that he managed to rope in Evanisha Pathaw and Kheiñkor Mylliemngap as they both have a natural flair for Hindi and their accent is flawless.

“Both the singers have given the song an authentic Indian classical touch to the composition. All the singers have done a wonderful job,” Syiemlieh said.

Informing that the song recording was completed in the first week of September, he also informed that he met the singers only on the day of the recording.

“I have tried my best to ensure that the sanctity of the song is maintained. I can proudly say this is the biggest achievement of my music career since it is one of the toughest works I have done so far,” the noted musician said.

Syiemlieh expressed happiness that many have appreciated the work after the National Anthem song was released in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly YouTube channel on Friday.

“It was the biggest compliment to hear from Power Minister, James PK Sangma that he got goose bumps right from the start and till the end,” Syiemlieh said.

The vocal artists include Lamphang Syiemlieh, Malcolm Manbha Nongsiej, Dayan Khryiem, Neil Shemphang Pohlong, Manasseh Kynsai Nongkynrih, Evanisha Pathaw, Adoryllene Sawian, Kheiñkor Mylliemngap, Megan Syiem and Amabel Susngi.

The instrumentalists include Banshai Mukhim (Bom), Haniel Reuel Kharlukhi (Duitara), Heremy Mawlong- (Bass) Phrangsngi Wahlang (Adil, Chigring brush), Jewel Kharmudai (Guitar), Franky Mylliemngap (Ksing) and Agustine Kurbah (Pograming/Strings, Cymbals & Sitar). The song was recorded at Marqbac Studios. Arrangements were made by the instrumentalists.

Syiemlieh comes from a family of musicians. His grandmother (L) Mrs. Listrimai Syiemlieh was a singer, songwriter of repute with innumerable songs to her credit. His late mother Lumtimai Syiemlieh is also a household name when it comes to traditional songs. Now Lamphang is carrying on the family tradition and has taken it to a different level.

He has released two albums Rympei Baieid I Mei (2007) where he collaborated with his mother Kong Lumtimai Syiemlieh and ‘La Rympei(2014) where he composed and arranged almost all the songs. In 2017, he represented Meghalaya and India in Switzerland where he introduced the Khasi culture through Music at the Initiatives of Change Conference, Caux Forum at Caux, Switzerland as a Caux Artist.

‘La Rympei is the first Khasi song to be featured in list “Song of The Week” amongst the greatest names in the music world like Bob Dylan, Radio Head, Red Hot Chili Peppers by Eco – Fiction an organisation from America which creates awareness on the environment through Music, Books and Movies.