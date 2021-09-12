Active COVID cases see decline in state

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The number of active cases in Meghalaya came below the 2,000 mark on Saturday as 226 people recovered while 138 fresh cases were reported on the same day.

However, six people succumbed to the virus on Saturday taking the death toll to 1,352. All the six fatalities were unvaccinated.

The state as of now has 1,913 active cases. A total of 78,015 confirmed COVID cases have been reported in the state out of which 74,750 have recovered.