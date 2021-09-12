Winners of state-level competitions get awarded

SHILLONG, Sep 11: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Arts & Culture department and Meghalaya Model United Nations on Saturday jointly organised a programme during which winners of different state-level competitions were conferred with awards.

A statement in the regard informed that these competitions were virtually organised by Model United Nations at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Shillong.

Commissioner & Secretary of Arts & Culture department, FR Kharkongor, who was the chief guest during the programme, patted the efforts of the Meghalaya Model United Nations for using these virtual competitions to engage the youths of Meghalaya in expressing their creativities and talents, especially amid the COVID-19 situation.

It may be mentioned that a total of 562 participants from 11 districts of Meghalaya had participated in nine different competitions, viz. Fancy Dress, Debate, Art, Feature Writing, 3D Illustration, Time Capsule, Poster Design, Quiz and Photography.

Congratulating the winners, he argued that all competitions, regardless of the result, act as a learning experience for participants.

“He encouraged all the participants in striving for better future results and to continue with their learning process for the betterment of the state and the country as a whole,” the statement said.

Kharkongor also informed that these competitions are a befitting celebration in line with the 75 years of India’s Independence and with the 50th anniversary of Meghalaya’s statehood.

Others who were present in the programme include secretary of RKM Shillong Swami Hitakamananda Ji Maharaja, president of Meghalaya Model United Nations Meshuwa Kupar Mawthoh, executive director of Meghalaya Model United Nations Ritwick Bhuyan and secretary general of Meghalaya Model United Nations Cathreenia Nongkynrih.