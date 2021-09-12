DC announces more relaxations for EKH

SHILLONG, Sep 11: With COVID-19 cases continuing to see a downward trend, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Saturday announced more relaxations, which will be effectuated from Sunday.

The directive from the DC informed that night curfew will be promulgated across the district every day between 9 pm and 5 am.

On the other hand, business activities have been allowed till 6:30 pm. “Opening of shops and other economic activities (both essential and non-essential) including teer counters, salons/beauty parlors, gymnasiums, etc. are permitted up to 6 days a week. They shall close by 6:30 pm sharp,” the directive said.

“Shops including vendors will remain closed on Sundays. Dine-in establishments, public parks and tourist spots which have received permission from this office/ concerned SDO (C) may open on Sundays as per the conditions already issued,” the directive said.