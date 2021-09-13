118 fresh cases, four deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 12: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 118 fresh cases of COVID-19 while four more patients died of the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,356.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1,813 while the total number of recoveries stands at 74,964 including 214 on Sunday.

63 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 24 in West Jaintia Hills, ten in West Khasi Hills, eight in West Garo Hills, four in Ri Bhoi, three each in East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills and one each in North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.