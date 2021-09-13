Sit-in by SSA teachers tomorrow

SHILLONG, Sep 12: The Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA) on Sunday announced a sit-in on Tuesday in protest against the state government’s indifference to their various demands.

MSSASA president, Aristotle Rymbai said that the protest will be held at Malki ground from 2 pm to 5 pm and would be attended by a handful of their leaders and members from various districts and blocks.

He urged the SSA teachers to attend to their normal school duties despite the protest being announced.

Expressing disappointment over the government’s attitude towards their demands, Rymbai said that one of their demands was implementation of the salary structure and enhancement of the salary of 12,541 SSA teachers, including both lower primary and upper primary teachers.

“We are also demanding transfer of all the 12,541 SSA teachers from the State Implementation Society (SIS) to the Education department as regular teachers as per the norms laid down norms under RTE Act and also the SSA RTE norms,” Rymbai said.

On February 9, 2021, a memorandum was submitted to Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui calling for the implementation of the salary structure and enhancement of the salary of the SSA teachers.

The SSA teachers in the state want to be at par with regular teachers under Meghalaya Service Revision of Pay Rules, 2018.

According to Rymbai, the SSA teachers are also demanding that the state government should release their pending salaries from June to August.