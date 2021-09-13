Wish unfulfilled, man sets shrine on fire

BIJNOR (Uttar Pradesh), Sept 13 : A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district allegedly set a religious place at a village on fire as he was upset with God for not fulfilling his wish.

Bhure, a.k.a Iqram, was apparently in an inebriated state when he caused the blaze at Puraini village. Nagina police arrested him on Sunday.

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor superintendent of police (SP), said, Iqram, was living at Padali village in Dhampur area.

He often frequented the religious place. Disappointed that his wish had not been fulfilled, he went there on the intervening night of August 23 and 24 in an inebriated condition and set the offerings made by devotees on fire.

Villagers were furious when they saw burnt remains and lodged a complaint with the police.

IANS