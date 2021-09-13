WKH border panel submits report to govt

SHILLONG, Sep 12: The Regional Committee for West Khasi Hills on interstate boundary dispute has submitted its interim report on the four areas of differences falling under the district to the state government.

Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who heads the committee, and other members, besides officials, visited the disputed areas recently.

“The spot inspection of the committee in four disputed sectors – Hahim, Gizang reserve forest, Tarabari and Langpih – has been completed. A meeting of all stakeholders, including traditional heads, area representatives, MLAs and MDCs, was also held,” Hill State People’s Democratic Party chief and a member of the committee, KP Pangniang said on Sunday.

“The interim report has been submitted to the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) and the matter will be further examined by the higher authority,” Pangniang said.

He said all stakeholders were asked to submit important documents, if available, to know the position and the situation of the four sectors falling in the district.

“This will strengthen our claims if we can add more documentary evidences,” he said.

Pangniang said the residents of the disputed areas have been for decades engaging with both states for day-to-day administration and development work. He said while majority of them want to be with Meghalaya, there are some who find it convenient to be with Assam due to their age-old dealings with its administration.

There are two other regional committees. One will cater to Ri Bhoi district while the other is meant for East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts.

They have been mandated to hold consultations with the stakeholders, get their feedback and submit reports to the government periodically.

The committees were formed after the Assam and Meghalaya CMs had met recently and discussed the border issues at a follow-up meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Shillong.

Sangma had on Friday said there was a likelihood of joint meetings between the regional committees of the two states after the ongoing autumn session of the Assembly is over.