Four GH women apprehended in trafficking case, victims rescued

TURA, Sep 12: South West Garo Hills police with assistance from West Garo Hills police have managed to arrest four women in connection with a human trafficking case leading to the safe rescue of two girls (one minor) who were taken outside the state.

The arrests come following investigations into the missing report filed on the two girls at Ampati Women Police Station back in February this year.

Investigations into the case by police revealed that while one of the girls was taken to Mahendergarh District of Haryana and sold for purpose of marriage, the other who happens to be a minor was taken to Jhunjhunu District of Rajasthan for the same purpose.

South West Garo Hills police with the help of West Garo Hills police on Sunday arrested the two accused involved in the crime from Tura while another accused was arrested from Tikrikilla. According to police all three accused during interrogation have admitted to have taken the girls to Haryana with the help of some others.

The fourth accused — a native of Tura and currently settled in Haryana — was arrested for selling the girls for marriage. Police said that investigation is continuing into the case and further arrests are likely.

Based on the leads provided by the arrested, the two victims were rescued and brought back safely to Tura and have since been handed over to their respective families.

Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Ambedkar has appealed to the general public to be alert and report any missing person case to the nearest police station.

“Early and prompt reporting will enable us to act quickly to rescue the victim and bring the traffickers to justice,” Ambedkar said.