Pilot project on MRSSA soon: CM

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said the state government will soon start the online registration in a few localities according to the existing Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

“We want to take up the online registration in two three localities as a pilot project start to create the database,” he told reporters, reacting to the demand of the four pressure groups to implement the MRSSA.

These groups are the Khasi Students’ Union, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front and the Ri-Bhoi Youth Federation.

Sangma said he had a review meeting at his level three weeks ago with the NIC, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and the police. A detailed presentation was given on the software for the online registration.

“We suggested some changes so that the software becomes more user-friendly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is committed to implementing the provisions of the MRSSA.

He said the government has already constituted a task force in all the districts and entry and exit points have been set up at Umling and Mendipathar. The work on such points at Ratacherra and Bajengdoba is going on, he added.

“This is a clear indication that the MRSSA is being implemented. We have maintained as a government that we are committed to these aspects,” he said.

He said the state government is still discussing the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Bill, 2019, with the Governor and the Centre.

“But it is important to implement the existing Act while the discussion of the amendment is still on,” Sangma said.