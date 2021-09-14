Man murdered in South West Garo Hills

TURA, Sept 14: Police in South West Garo Hills district have recovered a body with multiple stab wounds in Betasing area of the district and begun investigation to identify the culprits behind the heinous crime.
Police from Betasing outpost were alerted by public about a body on the Dilni river close to Rongsang A’bagre Aking land on Monday.
They retrieved the body from the water and were shocked to find multiple stab wounds on the mid section of the victim’s body indicating a cold blooded murder.
The victim has been identified as Shahinue Sheikh (44) of Dugripara village under Ampati police station.
What led to the murder and his presence in the area are being investigated by the police.
An inquest has been conducted on the body by the authorities to obtain more details on the circumstances leading to the murder case.
