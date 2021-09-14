Kanimozhi Somu, Rajesh Kumar are DMK candidates for RS bypolls

CHENNAI, Sept 14 : The ruling DMK has announced Dr Kanimozhi Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar as the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 4.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin announced the candidature of the two. The Rajya Sabha seats have fallen vacant in Tamil Nadu after sitting AIADMK members, R. Vaithilingam and K.P. Munuswamy resigned their seats on getting elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2021 polls.

While Vaithilingams’ term was to end on June 29, 2022, Munuswamy’s tenure would have come to an end only on April 2, 2026. This will lead to the tenure of one seat to nine months while that of the other will have 5 years term.

Dr Kanimozhi is the daughter of late Union minister, N.V.N. Somu and state medical wing secretary of the party, K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar is the party Namakkal east district unit.