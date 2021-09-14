Opp Cong withdraws resolution to dislodge Meghalaya Speaker

SHILLONG. Sept 14: The Opposition Congress has withdrawn the resolution to dislodge the State Assembly Speaker and UDP chief, Metbah Lyngdoh.

The decision was taken in the CLP meet of the party held on Tuesday.

Informing this, leader of the Opposition Congress Dr Mukul Sangma said, “There was a conscious decision since our point was already met to an extent through just submission. Therefore, further pressing for resolution to be taken up in the House is felt not necessary”.

He said,” Communication has been given to the Assembly secretary that the resolution so submitted under the relevance rules and procedures of conduct of buisness and under the provisions of the Article 179 of the Indian constitution it stands withdrawn”.

The leader of the Opposition said, “The intenr was only to send the message that it is expected, when one occupies the post of the Speaker one should demonstrate the whole spirit of true democracy where you have the complete independent of legislature from executive as the respective pillars of democracy”.

“That is what we tried to indicate and that is understood by all of us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker informed that he has heard about it but is yet to get the details.