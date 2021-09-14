AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice released

TURA, Sept 14: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division and rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of September, 2021 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

In this regard, all Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division have been directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.215 Kg per Card per Month at the rate fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

It was also directed that Fair Price Shop Dealers issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5 Kg per Head per month (Free of Cost) to AAY (Yellow colour) and PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries under PMGKAY while there is no allotment of rice for Non-NFSA beneficiaries under this scheme.