Concern over shifting of NEEPCO office to Guwahati

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A purported move to shift the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) office from Shillong to Guwahati has raised eyebrows and has led to confusion among the employees.

Since its formation in April, 1976, NEEPCO has been functioning from Shillong.

Reliable sources say that the move to shift the office without any valid reason has created confusion among the employees who have urged the Meghalaya government to intervene and prevent any move to shift the offices of NEEPCO to Guwahati.

According to sources, the Chairman and Managing Director and other functional directors and senior executives of NEEPCO have shifted their base and are functioning from Guwahati since March 2020.

The sources revealed that several offices of NEEPCO such as operations and maintenance, corporate planning, corporate project monitoring and contract & procurement have already been shifted to Guwahati on the pretext of smooth functioning without any administrative order from the Union Ministry of Power. In addition, some more offices such as finance and human resources departments are in line to shift to Guwahati.

“The official quarters of the CMD and Directors of NEEPCO at Laitkor built at the cost of crores of rupees has remained unutilised since 2020,” the sources said.

The sources further revealed that NEEPCO had procured land at Umsawli in New Shillong for its township project. Peripheral development of land was started a few years back but the same has been stopped.

The sources also said that shifting of NEEPCO offices to Guwahati will reduce employment opportunities of tribal youths from Meghalaya. The state is a big beneficiary in the form of direct and indirect taxes collected from NEEPCO and its employees. Locals also benefit from small contract works, supplies and vehicle hiring etc.