Dorphang to file plea in HC against conviction

SHILLONG, Sep 14: Former HNLC leader and Mawhati MLA, Julius K. Dorphang, who has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping a minor, is set to file an appeal before the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday challenging his conviction by the POCSO court in Ri Bhoi on August 24.

A source disclosed that an appeal was filed on Monday before the High Court but was not listed as there were some errors in the appeal. A fresh appeal will be filed on Wednesday.

The application is being filed by Dorphang’s lawyer, Kishore Ch Gautam.

Besides being sentenced to 25 years in jail, the POCSO court had also imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh on the former legislator.