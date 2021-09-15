Suspension of cops: Groups to discuss next move

SHILLONG, Sep 14: With the state government making its intent clear on waiting for the outcome of the judicial probe to initiate action against police officials in the encounter killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, pressure groups from various parts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills supporting the demand for suspension of the three top police officials are set to meet here on Wednesday to plan their next move.

Member of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, Donbok Kharlyngdoh said that the meeting of the various groups from Khasi and Jaintia Hills will be held at the Mawlai Phudmuri community hall at 1 pm.

The meeting will discuss their future course of action in view of the adamant attitude of the state government towards their demand, he said.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma is not keen on effecting a free, fair and impartial probe by suspending the three senior cops in question. The NPP-led MDA Government would be solely responsible for any deterioration of law and order in the coming days. We will not stop agitating until the government suspends the top police officials including the DGP,” Kharlyngdoh added.