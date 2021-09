SHILLONG, Sep 14: The state on Tuesday recorded 127 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases while two more patients deaths took the toll to 1,361. The active tally stands at 1,689 while 75,436 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far.

75 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 18 in West Khasi Hills, 14 in West Jaintia Hills, five each in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills, four in East Jaintia Hills and three each in Ri Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills.