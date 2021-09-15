Opp Cong stages walk-out in Meghalaya Assembly

SHILLONG, Sept 15: Opposition Congress in Meghalaya Assembly today staged a walk-out after the Speaker had disallowed a short-duration discussion on demand for suspension of police officials involved in the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in the wee hours of August 13 last.

The demand for a short-duration discussion was moved by Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie.

The Assembly Speaker disallowed the short duration discussion though it had been admitted to be taken up during ongoing autumn session, after receiving a letter from the state government referring to the advice of the Advocate General that the matter is sub-judice.

Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma today questioned the State Government for trying to protect the top police officials who are responsible for the alleged “fake encounter” of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

Expressing his disappointment that the short duration discussion on the suspension of the top police officials was not allowed in the House, he said that the suspension of the top police officials was important to pave way for free and impartial probe.