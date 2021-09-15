Quality drinking water crisis raises concern in Meghalaya House

SHILLONG, Sept 15: Drinking water woes of Meghalaya including the supply of turbid water in Shillong for over 10 days caught the attention of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday when North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum complained about the poor quality of water being supplied in his constituency and in the city

The MLA from North Shillong raised a supplementary question on the floor of the house while discussing water scarcity in Tura and stated that poor people in his constituency were now forced to buy water since turbid water was being supplied for over 10 days.

Replying to the query, PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar after commissioning of newly laid 1000 mm dia Gravity Main Line, the water turns turbid and when it is clear, the water is released but again after 4 hours, the water turns turbid

He added that as water turns turbid, they revert the supply from the existing 750 mm dia Gravity Main Line but while releasing the water on the evening of 13th September, through the 750 mm dia main line, bursting of pipeline occurred at Pomlum Village, Upper Shillong.

Due to the breakdown of 750 mm dia pipeline there will be no water supply till the evening of 16th September, 2021 and the repairing work is still going on

Earlier, a question was raised by Congress MLA Zenith Sangma concerning the water scarcity in Tura Town.

Refusing to claim that there is water scarcity, Tongkhar however claimed that at times scarcity may occur due to reduction of discharge of water sources of Tura Phase I and III, water supply during the lean season and inability of Tura Phase II water supply scheme to generate the required quantity of water.

MLA Zenith Sangma mentioned that the minister in-charge was incorrect and that there is acute scarcity of water in entire Tura town. Sangma added that even the chief minister would agree with this.

Sangma also raised a concern about the exorbitant price charged by private operators supplying drinking water.

Replying to the queries, Tongkhar said that the department is keen and want to see that people in state should get enough drinking water even as he added that they will take all step to ensure people in state get sufficient drinking water.

“For Tura, the department has taken steps to sent a fresh proposal for construction of 10 additional reservoir at different location in localities under Tura. That is initial step taken by the department, and estimate has been made to Rs 14.37 crore,” Tongkhar informed the House.