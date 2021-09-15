‘NDFB cadres moving around in GH, WKH’

SHILLONG, Sep 14: Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma on Tuesday made a startling claim that armed cadres of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), a separatist outfit from Assam, were moving around in Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills region of the state.

“NDFB is moving around in Garo Hills and also West Khasi Hills and some of the boys are following them with guns and sophisticated arms. What does it indicate?” Sangma told reporters.

Stressing that the government should take note of the matter, he said, “I am telling you – many have come back. The government does not know but I have told police officials.” Stating that it is a matter of grave concern, he said, “It was not easy to restore peace. You have seen the government shamelessly claiming in the House last time when the no-confidence motion was tabled against them. Did they restore peace? Was it restored during their time? It was not.”

“The government of the day should wake up and get rid of their chalta hai attitude,” he added.

The Opposition leader also observed that rampant illegal coal mining must have attracted the NDFB as it is seen as easy money.

Meanwhile, Sangma said that Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui should have resigned from the Home portfolio on the first day itself if he was unwilling to continue rather than asking the chief minister to be relieved of the department.

“Resignation means resignation. What I understand is he (Rymbui) has written a letter based on the decision of the political party he belongs to requesting the CM to relieve him from Home portfolio,” he added.