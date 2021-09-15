There are inputs about militants movements in state: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday confirmed that there are inputs and intel about the movement of some militant groups in the State.

“We have got input and intel about militants’ movement is taking place and that is the reason why overall checks and operations are being conducted in every district have increased that is why yesterday also there was this incident which took place,” said Conrad.

Leader of the Opposition Congress has on Tuesday stated that members of the NDFB are moving in Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills region of the state and few youth are also following them

“We are very much aware of it. To specifically mention any group would not be appropriate right now without proper intel but yes movement are taking place information is there with us regarding all aspects but I do not want to name any organization right now,” he said.

On allegations of the Opposition Congress that the State government is maintaining an adamant attitude, he said, “I don’t understand what adamant attitude would mean but when it comes to law and order the government and the police department have been very alert and that is the reason why all these operations have been taking place”.

“There is no question of being adamant or the government not acting on it. Whatever response information suggestion we get from anybody opposition or public it is our duty to respond and we always do,” he added.

Earlier talking about an unidentified man who opened fire on police from an automatic rifle and was shot dead by commandos near Sherwood School, on the outskirts of Tura, on Tuesday night, the chief minister said, “The official report I have not seen. Preliminary information that came to me there was information received by West Garo Hills police that some movement of arms and information came in that it would come in that particular route and accordingly police had put in naka in that particular route and in the process the individual came in a bike with a heavy back immediately got off took out the weapon and fired a few rounds”.

“ Luckily the police was also prepared for any kind of situation and when they retaliated that’s when the bullets hit the individual and they succumbed to the injuries more investigation is going on,” he said.

He further informed that the details background situation other connections that are there those facts and reports are still being collected once that comes in the Home minister or the department will come out with a proper statement.