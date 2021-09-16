Assam Cabinet decides to resume offline classes for Class 10 students from Sept 20

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: The Assam Cabinet has decided to resume offline classes for students of Class 10 in high schools, high madrassas, residential and day boarding schools from September 20.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu addressed mediapersons here on Thursday, informing that the education department would resume offline classes in a phased manner as well.

“Therefore, I urge all teachers and students to be prepared for the same,” he said.

It may be mentioned that classes for Class XII and final year degree and postgraduate students in schools, colleges and universities resumed from September 6 in view of the improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation.

“A similar standard operating procedure (SOP) for resumption of Class 10 will be announced in a day or two. Not more than 30 students would be allowed to attend classes in one classroom while schools having more students can enhance the number of sections and resume classes adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour,” Pegu said.

The education minister also urged the authorities of such schools to ensure that all employees and workers are fully vaccinated and that the school premises are properly sanitised.

On the other hand, the Cabinet decided to destroy 2479 rhino horns out of the 2623 pieces stockpiled in the state’s treasuries by consigning them to flames.

“However, 94 horns would be preserved as heritage pieces in a natural history museum for academic purposes while 50 rhino horns would be reserved for court cases,” state forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed.

Besides, the state Cabinet also decided to repeal the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Licensing of Rickshaws and Rickshaw Pullers) Bye-Laws 1976 to the effect that there is no registration in respect of rickshaws, thelas and hand-pulled carts (used for vending), etc.

“The Guwahati Municipal Corpration (GMC) will explore Aadhaar-based online registration in place of physical presence for such registration. This will benefit the low-income groups,” Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The Cabinet also decided to sanction Rs 379 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana towards payment of insurance premium on behalf of the farmers.

“Another key decision taken by the Cabinet is the creation of post of chief engineer, PWD (health and education) under Assam PWD (Building and NH) department. This will help expedite all health and infrastructure projects undertaken by the PWD in the state,” Mahanta said.