Training held on poultry farming

TURA, Sept 16: A one day Training programme on ‘Backyard Poultry Farming with improved breed’ was recently organized by ICAR-KVK, West Garo Hills at Dilnigre village under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills where villagers from Dilnigre, Dilniamgre and Nengja Bolchugre participated.

During the programme, altogether 66 villagers who participated were taught on rearing different poultry breeds suitable for the region to ensure more eggs and meat production than local chicken. As a part of the programme, KVK distributed 450 Kuroiler birds among farmers from the three villages.