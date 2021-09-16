Ex-servicemen from across GH avail benefits of medical camp in Tura

TURA, Sept 16: The two day medical camp for ex-servicemen, their widows and dependents from all five districts of Garo HIlls was on Thursday kicked off at the SMELC Building in Dakopgre, Tura where over 200 veterans turned up on the first day to take full advantage.

The organization of the two day medical camp comes following Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the President of the Rajya Sainik Board, expressing the desire for the same since the inception of the Zila Sainik Welfare Office at Tura. According to the organizers, the GOC 101 Area was requested to extend their facilities after which support was provided by Lt Gen KC Panchanathan AVSM, GOC ultimately culminating in the programme’s successful organization.

“Because of restrictions on movement due to the Covid situation, the whole process was delayed. But now, since the situation has improved, the Medical Camp was organised where specialist like Gynecologist, Medical, ENT, Eye Specialist amongst others are present to attend to the service of the people,” Col G K Rai (Retd) and Director of theRajya Sainik Board Meghalaya informed adding, the ex-servicemen and their families would also receive CSD facilities during the camp.

According to the organizers, the necessary logistic support, laboratory facilities at Tura Civil Hospital and necessary police assistance for the smooth conduct of the camp was provided by West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh. Ram Singh also personally participated in the medical camp and interacted with the ex-servicemen and their families.

Meanwhile, the logistic support for the medical team was provided by the BSF Sector Headquarters, Tura.