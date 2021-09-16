Opposition yet again over education officials’ appointment

TURA, Sept 16: The appointment of Education Official Ela Begum Sarkar as the new DSEO of Baghmara has yet again evoked stiff opposition with a conglomeration of organizations from the district protesting against the move of the government.

Strongly opposing the move, combined organizations from the district comprising the GSU, Southern Zone, ADE, FKJGP and others have been picketing the Office of the District School Education Officer since Wednesday.

“The fact is that she has been a rejected person everywhere and appointing her would amount to south Garo Hills district becoming a dumping ground for all the tainted officers which will take the district on the backfoot. We in the strongest terms oppose to the appointment of her as the District Officer,” the organizations said.

Stating that so far, there has been no response from the government on the matter, the organizations warned that they would be compelled to extend the agitation and continue it indefinitely if the authorities turn a blind eye to their protest.