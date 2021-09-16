Wanted man remains untraceable

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Despite issuing lookout notice, police have not been able to trace out the wanted man identified as Vicky Dey. The matter figured in the Assembly on Wednesday when Opposition Congress Member George Lyngdoh castigated police for its inability to nab him in one whole year.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma admitted that Vicky Dey, who is being wanted for allegedly spreading hate videos, is still untraceable.

He recalled that in September last year a FIR was filed in Lumdiengjri police station against Vicky Dey for circulating videos to incite communal tensions between tribal and non-tribals. In the video, Dey had alleged that some NGOs are forcing non-tribals to shut down their shops in Ichamati.

In October 2020, two more individuals filed a complaint against Vicky Dey, Prantush Sarkar, Mridul Das and Binayak Roy for circulating false information with intention to cause breach and misleading the Governor and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sangma said that the case was registered and investigated and during the investigation, a lookout notice was issued to SP of North Goa and South as it was suspected that the accused is hiding there but Goa police informed that the accused could not be traced.

In addition, a lookout notice was also issued to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata and SP (CID) Meghalaya has also sent a look out notice to all the other states.

Earlier, while moving the call attention motion, Lyngdoh noted that it has been nearly one year since the FIR was filed against Dey who spread hate video that speaks ill against the citizens of Meghalaya.

Stating that the hate videos of Dey are in serious violation of freedom of speech and expression, the MLA also slammed Meghalaya police for its inaction to act on the FIR while adding that such inaction would only encourage Dey to spread more hate videos.

The Chief Minister was unhappy that the MLA criticised police saying that “it is not fair” for the MLA to criticize the police department as they are making huge sacrifices to keep the citizens safe.