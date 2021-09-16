Water woes in state on House radar

SHILLONG, Sep 15: The perennial water woes in the state especially the supply of turbid water in the capital city for over 10 days now caught the attention of the Assembly on Wednesday when KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum complained about the quality of water being supplied in his constituency and other parts of the city.

The MLA from North Shillong raised a supplementary question on the floor of the House while discussing water scarcity in Tura and asserted that poor people in his constituency were forced to buy water since turbid water was being supplied for over 10 days.

Replying to the query, PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said after commissioning of the newly-laid 1000 mm diameter Gravity Main Line, the water turns turbid and when it is clear, the water is released but again after four hours, the water turns turbid.

He added that as water turns turbid, they revert to the supply from the existing 750 mm diameter Gravity Main Line but while releasing the water on the evening of September 13 through the 750 mm diameter Main Line, a pipeline burst occurred at Pomlum village in Upper Shillong.

Due to the breakdown of the 750 mm diameter Main Line water supply will be disrupted till the evening of September 16 even as repair work is going on, the minister said.

Earlier, Congress legislator from Rangsakona, Zenith Sangma raised the issue of water scarcity in Tura.

Denying that there was water scarcity, Tongkhar admitted that at times scarcity may occur due to reduction of discharge of water sources of Tura Phase I and III during the lean season and the inability of Tura Phase II water supply scheme to generate the required quantity of water.

Sangma retorted saying that the minister in-charge was incorrect and that there is acute scarcity of water in the entire town, pointing out that even the CM will agree to this.

Sangma also raised a concern about the exorbitant price charged by private operators supplying drinking water in Tura.

Responding to the queries, Tongkhar said that the department wants to ensure that people in the state get enough drinking water even as he added that they will take all step to ensure adequate supply of drinking water.

“For Tura, the department has taken steps to send a fresh proposal for construction of 10 additional reservoirs at different locations in Tura. That is the initial step taken by the department and an estimate of Rs 14.37 crore has been made,” Tongkhar told the House.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma admitted that water scarcity this year has been more than the previous years and blamed climate change for the scarcity.

He informed the House that they have recently cleared an externally aided project worth Rs 500 crore for creation of spring sheds, protection of catchment areas and reservoirs.