Resolution withdrawn, says Speaker

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the Opposition Congress has withdrawn the resolution seeking his removal from office.

Lyngdoh said that he had received the letter signed by four Congress legislators – Zenith M. Sangma, George B. Lyngdoh, Kimfa S. Marbaniang and Himalaya M. Shangpliang – stating that they had decided to withdraw the resolution submitted on September 2. “The resolution stands withdrawn as it was not taken up in the House,” Lyngdoh said.

Speaking to reporters later, the Speaker said he was happy that the Congress MLAs had reposed their faith on him by withdrawing the resolution.