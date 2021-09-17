229 fresh cases, three deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Meghalaya recorded 229 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while three more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,370.

The active tally stands at 1,804 while 75,784 patients have recovered so far. There were 86 recoveries on Thursday.

132 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 53 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in South West Khasi Hills, ten in Ri Bhoi, seven in West Khasi Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills, three each in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.