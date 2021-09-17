Grealish scores on Champions League debut, City win 6-3 against Leipzig

MANCHESTER, Sep 16: It was a pinch-yourself moment for Jack Grealish, the reason essentially why he joined Manchester City.

Grealish marked his Champions League debut with the pick of the goals in City’s wild 6-3 win over Leipzig, whose forward Christopher Nkunku scored a hat trick in vain in the teams’ opening group-stage match on Wednesday.

Picking up a loose ball on the left, Grealish set off into the area, dropped his shoulder to create some space, and curled a shot high into the corner in the 56th minute.

That made it 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium and after Nkunku slotted home from a tight angle to complete his hat trick and give Leipzig hope of a point, goals by Joao Cancelo – a long-range effort – and Gabriel Jesus secured victory for City.

Nathan Ake’s header from Grealish’s corner put City ahead in the 16th before Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele tried to cushion a header back to the keeper from Kevin De Bruyne’s right-wing cross, only to put it into his own net in the 28th.

Nkunku headed in from close range to make it 2-1 in the 42nd but Riyad Mahrez regained a two-goal lead for City by converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Nkunku brought the German team back into the game again by heading home Dani Olmo’s deft chip into the area past Ederson. (AP)