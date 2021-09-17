Shullai prods Assam CM on cattle law hurdle

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Sanbor Shullai on Thursday told the Assembly he has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting him to look into legal provision for facilitating hassle-free transport of bovine species to Meghalaya through the neighbouring state.

He was replying to a query from the Congress’s Mawsynram legislator, Himalaya M. Shangpliang who wanted to know the content of the Minister’s letter.

Earlier, KHNAM legislator, Adelbert Nongrum asked Shullai on the steps being taken by the government to ensure the import of cattle to the state is not impacted by the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

Shullai said he had written the letter after discussing the matter with Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

He said as per the Meghalaya State Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion of Facilitation) Act, 2020, the government has issued a notification and transit passes or permits will soon be issued to local traders. “The department has not yet issued any transit pass for cattle transportation,” the Minister said.

Nongrum stated some traders had told him about the increase in prices of cattle in view of the Assam law. He wanted to know how the state government will ensure the price of beef is not inflated.

Taking part in the discussion, Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem highlighted how traders and people from the state were harassed even before the enactment of the Assam law.

“We know beef is a staple in Meghalaya. The Assam law will have serious ramifications,” Syiem said.

He said even before the Bill was tabled in the Assam Assembly, there were many incidents in border areas falling under his constituency where cattle traders were harassed.

“The Assam Police came to arrest people from Meghalaya even though they had proper documents,” Syiem said.

When he asked Shullai about the steps taken prior to the enactment of the Assam law and later, to avoid the harassment of people from Meghalaya, the Minister reiterated that the state government is taking steps.

He said he is open to suggestions from the Opposition and if he receives any, he will discuss it together.

Earlier, Shangpliang asked the Minister if the latter is aware of cattle smuggling into Bangladesh.

“During Eid season in Bangladesh, a cow, which costs Rs 20,000 in Meghalaya, is sold at Rs 1 lakh in Bangladesh,” the MLA said.

Shullai said he had heard about the illegal activities before he donned the Veterinary Minister’s mantle. He said the Border Security Force and the police are working in tandem to curb cattle smuggling.