Take steps to reduce fares, Opp tells govt

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The Opposition MLAs on Thursday underscored the difficulties faced by the COVID-19-hit commercial vehicles owners and operators in the Assembly.

Congress MLA from Umroi, George B. Lyngdoh said during the Question Hour that the commercial vehicle operators have increased the fares without any notification from the state government for revision.

According to him, the commercial vehicle operators had to increase the prices due to the increase in the fuel prices besides the protocols laid down for COVID-19.

“The number of days the commercial vehicles have been permitted to ply has been reduced. Their earning has reduced drastically as a result. Despite this, they are required to pay the taxes,” he said.

He further observed that in such a scenario, people are suffering because of the high fares while the vehicle operators have not been able to repay the monthly instalments on their loans.

Lyngdoh also said many parents have complained about the increase in vehicle fares.

The burden on parents becomes huge if they have to pay the fares of more than one child,” he said, adding Rs 100 is charged as fare per head between Umiam and Shillong.

He urged the state government to review the COVID-19 protocols and to at least allow more commercial vehicles to ply so that fares can be brought down.

Lyngdoh also advised the government to introduce a tax waiver scheme to provide some relief to the commercial vehicle operators.

Mawlai Congress MLA, Process T. Sawkmie agreed with Lyngdoh on the waiver scheme. “This problem is not restricted to the commercial vehicle owners and drivers in my constituency,” he said.

Mawsynram MLA, Himalaya M. Shangpliang referred to the Transport department’s statement on February 11 extending the validity of fitness certificate, permit, driving and learner license and registration till March 31, 2021. But this relaxation was not implemented, he added.

“The DTOs (district transport officers) violated and ignored a government order to provide some relief to commercial vehicle operators,” he said.

In his reply, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the department had decided to extend the validity of the fitness certificate, permit, driving and learner licenses and registration till September 30, 2021, in view of the pandemic.

He had earlier informed the House that the department collected Rs 30.42 crore in revenue between March 2020 and March 2021. According to the revenue collection data provided, the DTO Jowai topped the list with Rs 4.29 crore followed by DTO Tura (Rs 3.37 crore) and DTO Khliehriat (Rs 3.35 crore).

The others in order of collection are Shillong Transport Authority (Rs 2.4 crore), DTO Nongstoin (Rs 2.02 crore), DTO Nongpoh (Rs 1.17 crore),

DTO Baghmara (Rs 43.54 lakh), DTO Mawkyrwat (Rs 39.23 lakh), DTO Ampati (Rs 34.44 lakh), DTO Resubelpara (Rs 34.28 lakh), DTO Shillong (Rs 12.59 lakh) and DTO Williamnagar (Rs 6.89 lakh).

Sawkmie lauded the department for generating substantial revenue despite COVID-19 and suggested taxing government vehicles such as STPS buses and maxi-cabs.

Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem asked if funds have been earmarked for road safety measures in view of the rise in accident cases along the national highway.

Dhar said Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for road safety, which is handled by a committee.

Congress MLA from Nongthymmai, Charles Pyngrope sought to know about fancy registration numbers.

Dhar said such numbers are chosen and booked by the vehicle owners.

In a lighter vein, Pyngrope suggested the government can think of including the name of the vehicle owner to increase revenue and help offices such as that of DTO Nongpoh to be renovated.