‘MDA allies involved in conspiracy to kill ex-HNLC leader’

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai on Thursday accused the MDA coalition partners of being involved in the conspiracy that led to the ‘encounter’ of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew last month.

Member of the conglomerate, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said they had initially blamed Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and the NPP leaders for the killing of the former HNLC leader. “Now it is clear that the UDP, PDF, HSPDP, BJP and Independent MLAs supporting the MDA Government are all involved in the conspiracy,” Kharlyngdoh claimed.

He stated that they have drawn this conclusion since none of the coalition members have spoken against the killing of Thangkhiew in the ongoing Assembly session despite signing the letter of support.

“We appreciate the Congress MLAs and KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum for raising their voice against the killing of Thangkhiew. We are happy that they have endorsed our demand for suspension of the top police officials to pave way for a fair and impartial inquiry,” Kharlyngdoh said.

He warned that the conglomerate would intensify its agitation in the coming days to compel the state government to agree to their demand.