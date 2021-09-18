191 LP schools coming up

SHILLONG, Sept 17: The state government will take up the construction of 191 lower primary (LP) schools within the current financial year.

Replying to a query from Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang in the Assembly on Friday, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said apart from the 191 LP schools, the government will also take up the construction of four upper primary (UP) schools, “three LP schools with UP schools” and 10 secondary and higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs 109 crore. He said the amount will also be used for providing furniture.

Out of the 191 LP schools, two each will be built in Mawsynram and Chokpot constituencies.

Earlier, when the Minister informed the House that no funds have been sanctioned for the repair of government LP schools and government-aided schools in the Mawsynram block, Shangpliang expressed dissatisfaction, saying that this shows the government’s attitude towards the schools in rural areas.

He lamented that funds were not sanctioned for the repair of some schools even after he had written several letters to the department for the same.

Rymbui said the department sanctioned Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for the construction of additional classrooms in two schools at Phlangwanbroi and Lalpani.