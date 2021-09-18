Huge jump in govt expenditure, CM tells House

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday informed the House that his government is spending over Rs 14,000 crore during the current fiscal year, which, he argued, is comparatively higher than the government expenditure during the Congress regime.

“We are seeing a huge jump in the government expenditures as compared to the previous Congress Government who was spending around Rs 9,000 crore during 2017-2018,” Conrad said, while replying to the short duration discussion on Friday.

“The state government will give huge money if the utilisation certificates are submitted on time. The increase of Rs 5,000 crore reflects how we have been able to implement the projects in an effective manner. This is the highest expenditure in the history of the state,” Conrad added.