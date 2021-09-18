Bear with govt: PHE min’s take on turbid water supply

SHILLONG, Sep 17: “If we do not die from COVID-19, we may from Cholera,” Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Thursday, as she flaunted a jar containing turbid water to corroborate the water predicament in Shillong.

All was not well for the state government, PHE department in particular, on the final day of the Autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly when the issue of turbid water supply in Shillong was once again brought to the table for discussion during the Question Hour by the Congress. However, the PHE Minister, in his reply, only appealed to one and all to bear with the government until the issue is resolved.

After Ampareen displayed before the House a sample of turbid water, PHE Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said the reason is due to gathering of soil inside the pipelines, which have been laid “long time ago”.

“It is true that turbid water is there, and the department is trying. We cannot leave these pipes unused,” he said, while informing that the government has tested new pipeline of 1,000 mm diameter to ensure more quantity of water supply.

Discontented with the reply, Ampareen then showed pictures of a reservoir after commissioning of the gravity line of 100-mm diameter pipeline. To this, Tongkhar replied, “Due to the testing of the 1000 mm dia pipe, the water would go to the reservoir and then to individual houses,” expressing hope that “after the testing, we hope that water will be clearer”.

Showing before the House another picture, Ampareen alleged that pipes linked to Umkhen reservoir, which supplies water to areas like Nongthymmai, Malki, Poksheh, et al, were washed away in the storm last year and are till date non-functional.

To this, the PHE minister assured that the renovation project will be taken up soon.

Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie, also enquired about the completion of the third phase of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS), to which the PHE Minister replied that the department has directed the contractors to start the work. Tongkhar said the government is expecting the work to begin within this working season.

West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang also alleged that the water supply in Shillong has been stopped after turbid water was supplied for over two weeks.

In the reply, the PHE Minister said that the department had to resort to the move due to turbid water supply.

Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma, while flagging concern, also opined that the PHE Minister should inspect the intake point of water supply.