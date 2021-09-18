Ravindra Narayan Ravi sworn in as new TN Governor

CHENNAI, Sept 18: Ravindra Narayan Ravi on Saturday was sworn in as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu succeeding Banwarilal Purohit who has been shifted to Punjab.

Ravi was administered oath of office by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee at Raj Bhavan here.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, state ministers, K. Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition and others.

Later speaking to reporters Ravi expressed his happiness on becoming the Governor of Tamil Nadu having rich culture and tradition.

Ravi said he would follow the Constitution in performing his duties and would work for the development of people.

Born in Patna, Ravi did post graduation in Physics and had a small stint as a journalist in New Delhi before getting into the Indian Police Service.

A Kerala cadre officer, he had also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Bureau.

The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him as the interlocutor for peace talks with Nagas in 2014 and the Deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. He was posted as Governor of Nagaland in 2019.

Ravi had specialised in the dynamics of human migration in South Asia and had worked extensively on the political sociology of the border population. He had also coordinated with various Central agencies to meet the intelligence needs of the country.

