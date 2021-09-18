Meghalaya Cabinet reshuffled

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reshuffled his Cabinet. (File image)

SHILLONG, Sept 18:  Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has carried out reshuffle of his Cabinet by allocating/reallocating portfolios as per a notification issued today.

Accordingly, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has been put in charge of Power, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Works (Roads) departments.

James K Sangma has been put in charge of Health & Family Welfare, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest and Environment, Information and Public Relations, Law, Taxation, Registration and Stamps departments.

Sniawbhalang Dhar has been put in charge of Tourism, Commerce and Industries, Urban Affairs, Municipal Administration, General Administration, Fisheries Departments.

Dasakhiatbha Lamare has been put in charge of Transport, Public Works (Buildings) departments

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.