Meghalaya Cabinet reshuffled

SHILLONG, Sept 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has carried out reshuffle of his Cabinet by allocating/reallocating portfolios as per a notification issued today.

Accordingly, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has been put in charge of Power, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Works (Roads) departments.

James K Sangma has been put in charge of Health & Family Welfare, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest and Environment, Information and Public Relations, Law, Taxation, Registration and Stamps departments.

Sniawbhalang Dhar has been put in charge of Tourism, Commerce and Industries, Urban Affairs, Municipal Administration, General Administration, Fisheries Departments.

Dasakhiatbha Lamare has been put in charge of Transport, Public Works (Buildings) departments