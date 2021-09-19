Miscreants attack youth in city

SHILLONG, Sep 18: A vicenarian from Shillong was on Wednesday severely injured after he was attacked by unidentified miscreants, reportedly with a sharp object.

As per the police complaint, the 26-year-old, who was returning home along with his two friends around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, was attacked near Harihar Dairy, Upper Mawprem, following which he sustained grievously injured.

The victim, meanwhile, continues to undergo treatment at a city hospital while the assailants are yet to be traced.

Police, on the other hand, have registered a case under section 326/34 of IPC.