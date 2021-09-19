No TDS for ST: Conrad

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that there will be no Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on bank deposit interests for those under ST category.

The exemption will benefit the citizens of the state with 86 per cent of scheduled tribes, the chief minister said.

The chief minister, taking to Twitter, also informed that the efforts of the state government in pursuing with the Centre on the sensitive issue of the recent tax deduction at source on interest on bank deposits have yielded positive results.

Conrad also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their intervention.