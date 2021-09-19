Social activist, 3 others held for bid to form rebel outfit

SHILLONG, Sept 18: Four persons, including social activist Joannes Lamare, were arrested by the state police for their alleged attempt to form a militant organisation.

According to reports, the quartet had sought the help of major insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to form the outfit.

The police had zeroed in on them following their visit to NSCN-IM’s central headquarters, Hebron, on the outskirts of Dimapur in Nagaland.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger told the media that the four youth from the state were returning from the NSCN-IM camp when their vehicle was intercepted near Ryndang Briew on Friday afternoon. Later, they were arrested.

Nongtnger refused to share further details stating that the police are investigating the case. It was learnt the persons arrested have

been lodged at a quarantine centre and will be produced in a court soon. A case under IPC sections 120B, 121, 121A and 34 was registered with the Mawlai Police Station.

Militancy has started rearing its ugly head again in the state. From IED blasts to reports about the movement of militants in some parts of the state have become a cause of concern for the state government.