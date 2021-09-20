Shooting in Russian university, suspect held  

MOSCOW, Sept 20 : A shooting incident took place on Monday in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University, leaving over 10 people injured, authorities said, adding that the suspect is a student and has been apprehended.

“A student opened fire on the territory of one of the buildings of the Perm State University. The information on the dead and injured is being specified. The suspect’s identity has been established. He is detained, information about him is being gathered,” TASS News Agency quoted Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee, as saying.

She added that the gunman was injured while being apprehended.

Speaking to TASS News Agency, Perm region’s Governor Dmitry Makhonin said that reports about possible accomplices are being checked.

A law enforcement agency source told TASS that during the shooting some students locked themselves in universities auditoriums to hide from the attacker, while others jumped out of the windows.

The source added that the perpetrator was armed with ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon.

The Perm State University is located around 1,300 km east of the capital, Moscow.

IANS