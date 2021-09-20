Sports Snippets

ATK Mohun Bagan leave for Uzbekistan to play AFC match

Dubai, Sep 19: After a six-day training camp in Dubai, ATK Mohun Bagan left for Uzbekistan on Sunday to play against host FC Nasaf in the regional semifinals of the AFC Cup on September 22. The Green-Maroon coach Antonio Habas has decided that after watching a two-day practice in Uzbekistan, the first XI will be selected for the inter-regional semi-final match. Before that match, the Spanish coach had sharpened all the secret weapons for the last six days. “There are, of course, variations of set pieces,” a club statement said. (UNI)

Ex-England, Chelsea, Spurs striker Jimmy Greaves dies at 81

LONDON, Sep 19: Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81. With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday. “Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal,” Tottenham said. Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015. Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 matches for England. (AP)

Former TT champ Martin to retire after world championships

Brussels, Sep 19: Tony Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages, said on Sunday that he will put an end to his 14-year pro career after the world championships. The 36-year-old Martin said he will call it a day after taking part in Sunday’s individual time trial and competing in the mixed relay scheduled for next week. TMartin had one year remaining on his contract with Jumbo-Visma but had informed the team’s management after the Tour de France that he would not continue. (AP)

Ajeetesh top Indian at T-15 in Dutch Open; Sharma slips

Cromvoirt, Sep 19: A consistent Ajeetesh Sandhu carded his third straight round of 69 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at T-15 after the third round of the Dutch Open here. He is now nine-under even as fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma slipped down with a round of two-over 74. Sandhu, trying to get as many starts as he can in Europe, opened with a birdie and picked up two more shots on fourth and ninth before stumbling on a bogey on 11th. Sharma, who had three eagles in first two rounds, had three bogeys against one solitary birdie for a 74 that saw him drop to T-35 after being in Top-10 at the halfway mark. (PTI)

India’s Tvesa registers another superb result, finishes T-12

Bordeaux, Sep 19: India’s Tvesa Malik registered yet another superb result as she finished tied 12 with a final round of 1-under 70 at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France here. She finished with rounds of 69-70-70 for 4-under 208 as Celine Boutier emerged champion after securing victory in the most dramatic of fashions at Golf Club du Medoc. Last week Tvesa was tied 11 at Swiss Ladies Open and this season she has had three Top-10s. The golfer had three birdies from eighth to 10th and two bogeys on fourth and 12th. (PTI)

Aditi 57th as rain washes out play at Portland Classic

Portland, Sep 19: Aditi Ashok will be hoping for a low score in the third round which will also be the final round as the wet course conditions and more forecasted rain forced the LPGA Tour to reduce the Cambia Portland Classic to 54 holes. Tournament officials will survey the golf course with the intention of beginning the final round in groups of three off the first and 10th tees. Aditi had 77-72 to make the cut and was Tied-57th. Aditi travelled to the US this week after a few starts in Europe before which she was in Tokyo for the Olympics, where she missed a medal by a whisker. (PTI)

Davanagere likely to host ITF event next year

Davanagere (Karnataka), Sep 19: Davanagere, known for its mouth-watering butter dosa, is likely to host a major International Tennis Federation event next year. This is a part of KSLTA’s plan to promote cities other than Bengaluru as cities which can host big-ticket events. A team consisting of Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also KSLTA President, and Sports Minister Narayana Gowda, held a meeting with the Davanagere District Tennis Association office-bearers. Ashoka instructed the Davanagere district administration to complete the pending works of the tennis complex to facilitate an ITF tournament during early 2022. (UNI)