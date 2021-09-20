We couldn’t stay in Pak after receiving credible threat: NZC

AUCKLAND, Sep 19: New Zealand doesn’t regret the decision to tour Pakistan but the cricket team couldn’t have stayed in that country after receiving a “specific and credible” threat against it, said NZC chief executive David White.

The 34-member New Zealand cricket squad reached Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight on Saturday night.

The members of the contingent are undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation and 24 of them will return to New Zealand over the next week or so.

The rest will remain in the UAE and join the New Zealand T20 squad, ahead of the World Cup beginning on October 17.

“We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to chief executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care,” White said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the series in Pakistan abruptly on Friday just before the first One-Day International at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious security threat.

“What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team,” White said.

“We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers.

“Unfortunately, given the advice we’d received, there was no way we could stay in the country.”

NZC’s decision could also have adverse effects on the chances of England and Australian teams’ tour to Pakistan later this year. (PTI)