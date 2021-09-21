New Director of NEIGRIHMS to focus on filling up vacant posts

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Newly-appointed Director of NEIGRIHMS, Dr Nalin Mehta has set his sight on according priority to filling up vacant posts of doctors and support staff to ensure all round delivery of healthcare services to the people of the state.

Dr Mehta, who assumed charge on September 11, said, “First and foremost I want to ensure all round healthcare delivery to the people of the state and for that I have to focus on ensuring that we have all the faculties and resident doctors so that people will not have to run around for healthcare.”

“We have a lot of vacancies and I want to ensure that we have full set of doctors, resident doctors and support staff for our hospital,” said Dr Mehta.

Prior to his appointment as the Director of NEIGRIHMS, Dr. Nalin Mehta was serving as Professor of Physiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He was the first Indian civilian doctor to have wintered-over for 16 months at the Indian Research Base – Maitri – in Antarctica as a member of the 12th Indian Scientific Expedition (December 1992 to April 1994) for research.

In November 1994, he was deputed to the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences,

a premiere medical college and hospital at Dharan, Nepal as an expert faculty member for a government-aided project. He was instrumental in establishing the Department of Physiology and Clinical Physiology laboratories there.

Back in AIIMS after the end of his deputation, he was awarded the prestigious Fogarty International Bioethics Fellowship in 2002. On successful completion of the fellowship, he was awarded Masters’ Degree in Bioethics from the Joint Centre for Bioethics, University of Toronto.

His is a well-known name in the Bioethics circles and has been invited as an expert to various national and international forums.

He was a nominated member of the National Health Information Network set up by the Ministry of Health & Family Planning to formulate strategies for implementing the recommendations of the National Knowledge Commission.